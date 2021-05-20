The Rotary Club of Banks County announced the second annual awards program called “Rotary Salutes Banks County" will be held on June 16.
The purpose of this initiative is to provide much-needed recognition in the community for first responders and civic leaders that go above and beyond the call of duty.
Nominations are now being accepted for nine different awards in either the Public Safety Category or the Public Service Category. The deadline for nominations is May 28. The winners will be announced during a luncheon program on Rotary Loves Banks County Day designated as Wednesday, June 16, by the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
In all there are nine different awards. The Public Safety Category awards include Public Safety Unit of the Year, Award of Merit, Public Safety Professional of the Year, The Lifesaving Award and the Award of Valor.
The three awards in the Public Service Category are Public Safety Supporter of the Year, Education Community Impact, Community Leadership, and Distinguished Service.
Public Safety Award nominations must be submitted by or signed-off on by senior staff members within the appropriate department. Whereas, nominations for the Public Service awards are open to anyone in the community.
“We received such positive feedback after last years inaugural event, our board and entire club felt strongly about bringing it back again this year,” said Banks County Rotary President Vicki Boling. “We are hopeful that the program gets well established and becomes a traditional Banks County event."
The Nomination Form outlines the process and criteria for each award. The forms are available from any Banks County Rotarian, or via request by email to BanksCountyRotary@gmail.com. The pages of the form are also posted on the club Facebook page at fb.me/BanksRotary.
The judging, or Selection Committee will consist of individuals in the public safety sector with unbiased stance within the community as well as several outside the public safety sector including members of the Rotary Club. The committee will serve as the governing body to oversee the event, awards and selection process and to ensure the awards and the program keep their integrity and value from year to year. It is the long-term objective that the ‘Rotary Salutes’ awards maintain a focus on ‘service,’ so as to reinforce the Rotary Motto of “Service Above Self.”
The Banks County Rotary Club was originally chartered in November 2009 and currently includes 27 total members. The primary club project and initiative is the Food-2-Kids Program in the Banks County Schools. For more information about the club visit the Banks County Rotary Club page on Facebook: fb.me/BanksRotary
Banks County Rotary is part of a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions, all working toward fulfilling their motto “Service Above Self.” Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to eradicating polio across the world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.
