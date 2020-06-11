The Rotary Club of Banks County is planning a special day on Friday, June 19, in an effort to promote the support of local businesses, the spirit of volunteerism, the salute to distinguished service and the responsibility of civic mindedness.
“Rotary Loves Banks County Day” will feature three separate initiatives including a blood drive, a distinguished service awards program and a partnership outreach effort with three local businesses.
The blood drive will be conducted at Tanger Outlets in suite 308 next to H&M from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Advance appointments are encouraged so as to allow for appropriate social distancing. Visit the Banks County Rotary Facebook events page to get all the details and find a link to make appointments.
The ‘Rotary Salutes’ Distinguished Service Awards program will be a virtual event as the award recipients will be announced and presented via the zoom meeting platform as well as on Facebook Live. There will be a total of nine honorees for the following awards: Community Leadership Award, Distinguished Service Award, Public Safety Unit of the Year Award, the Merit Award, the Public Safety Professional of the Year Award, the Lifesaving Award and the Award for Valor.
The program will start at noon, and the link to join the zoom event will be provided on the Banks County Rotary Facebook events page.
Throughout the day, three local businesses will partner with the Rotary Club to distribute special bagstuffers that promote civic mindedness and the values of Rotary. The three partners include, Chick-fil-A, Culver’s and Jaemor Farms. Rotary will be encouraging the community to patronize these establishments on June 19 as they will all be making donations to the Food-2-Kids Fund.
“We are just so excited about ‘Rotary Loves Banks County Day’ and we encourage the entire community to join in with us,” said Mark Valentine, Banks County Rotary President. “With everything that has been going on in the world we want to divert the focus to the one thing that is special to us all and that is the Banks County Community,” said Valentine.
One of the underlying objectives of the day’s events will be to promote civic responsibility and encourage residents of Banks County to step forward and show pride, support each other and do more to build a better community."
