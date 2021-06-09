The second annual Rotary Salutes Awards Program will honor and recognize those who put their lives on the line every day, Banks County’s public safety professionals, including firefighters, police, deputies and emergency personnel, as well as other servants in the community whose ‘Service Above Self’ is exemplary.
The program will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 16, at the Chimney Oaks Golf Clubhouse, located at 148 Chimney Oaks Drive, Homer.
The program features the presentation of the Brother Jim McLendon Memorial Scholarship, Community Leadership Award, Distinguished Service Award, Educational Impact Award, Public Safety Unit of the Year Award, the Merit Award, the Public Safety Professional of the Year Award, the Lifesaving Award and the Award for Valor.
June 16 has been declared by the Banks County Board of Commissioners as “Rotary Loves Banks County Day!” The Rotary Salutes Awards presentations will be the featured event, coinciding with other club initiatives taking place that day.
One of the underlying objectives of the day’s events will be to promote civic awareness and responsibility and encourage residents of Banks County to step forward and show pride, support each other and do more to build a better community.
The awards program can also be watched via Facebook Live on the Banks County Rotary Club Facebook page: fb.me/BanksRotary.
