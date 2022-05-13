The Rotary Club of Banks County is making plans for the third annual Rotary Salutes event, which will take place on Wednesday, June 15, at noon, at Hidden Acres Wedding & Event Barn facility in Gillsville.
This event represents an effort by the Rotary Club to promote and support distinguished service in the community.
"Considering that the Rotary motto is 'Service Above Self,' we think it is especially important that we show how much we appreciate and value those that serve us," said Michael Housworth, Banks County Rotary Club president. "We try at all times to promote the spirit of volunteerism and the responsibility of civic mindedness."
The following awards will be given: Brother Jim McLendon Memorial Scholarship, Community Leadership Award, Distinguished Service Award, Educational Impact Award, Public Safety Unit of the Year Award, the Merit Award, the Public Safety Professional of the Year, the Lifesaving Award and the Award for Valor!
Since space is limited, the program will be shown via Facebook Live.
"With everything that has been going on in the world, we want to divert the focus to the one thing that is special to us all and that is the Banks County community," said Housworth. "One of the underlying objectives of the day's events will be to promote civic responsibility and encourage residents of Banks County to step forward and show pride, support each other and do more to build a better community."
