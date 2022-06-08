The third annual Rotary Salutes awards program will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at Hidden Acres Wedding & Event Barn, Gillsville.
The program will be held to honor and recognize those who put their lives on the line every day, Banks County’s public safety professionals including firefighters, police, deputies and emergency personnel, as well as other servants in the community whose ‘Service Above Self’ is exemplary.
The program will feature the presentation of the Brother Jim McLendon Memorial Scholarship, Community Leadership Award, Distinguished Service Award, Educational Impact Award, the Merit Award, the Public Safety Professional of the Year Award, the Lifesaving Award, and the Award for Valor.
"One of the underlying objectives of the event will be to promote civic awareness and responsibility and encourage residents of Banks County to step forward and show pride, support each other and do more to build a better community," states Michael Housworth, Banks County Rotary Club president.
All first responders, award presenters, award recipients and members of the media will be admitted free of charge, thanks to sponsors. A limited number of seats will be available to interested members of the public at a cost of $30. For more information regarding tickets, contact any Rotarian or send an email to BanksCountyRotary@gmail.com.
The Banks County Rotary Club was originally chartered in November 2009 and currently includes 28 total members. The primary club project and initiative is the Food-2-Kids Program in the Banks County Schools. The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Southside Church—Commerce Campus at 190 Banks Crossing Drive, Commerce, GA. For more information, visit the Banks County Rotary Club page on Facebook: fb.me/BanksRotary
Banks County Rotary is part of a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.3 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions, all working toward fulfilling their motto “Service Above Self.” Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to eradicating polio across the world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.