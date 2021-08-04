The roundabout that was slated for the city of Homer has not been funded by the Georgia Department of Transportation so the project is on hold for now.
During a work session on Tuesday morning, Mayor Doug Cheek reported that the GDOT, “does not have any money for the project.” Although a private company, hired by the DOT, did a survey on the project last spring, it still lacks funding.
Citizens have talked about a red light for the area, near the Golden Pantry, for many years. With the popularity of the roundabouts, many thought that could be the answer. The area gets extremely backed up when school is in session and cars and buses are trying to maneuver through that area of the city.
OTHER BUSINESS
The other business the council discussed Tuesday morning was the American Rescue Plan. The town will receive $227,796 and plans are to use this for water line replacement.
Council member James Dumas updated the council on negotiations with a property owner to buy a quarter to half-acre of land for a new city well on Evans Street. He said the negotiations have been positive, but the landowner has not agreed. The council discussed paying for the survey and building a fence around the area. The purchase contract will be conditional; the property must be a feasible site for the well.
In other discussion, the council discussed fees for hydrometers which are rented to fill up water trucks, swimming and other commercial uses. Presently, the fee is $50 plus the cost of the water with a deposit of $800. The deposit will be returned once the meter is returned. There are a couple of issues that caused the council to revisit this matter. At times, the renter does not bring the meter back in a timely manner and the cost of the meter has increased.
The council discussed charging $50 for two weeks usage or $100 for one month, plus the cost of the water. The council may put a $25 per day late fee in place to those who do not return it on time. The deposit would go to $1,000 because the cost of the hydrometer has increased.
The council also discussed:
•a grant for a sewer feasibility study.
•working with the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission to draft new job descriptions.
•updating the subdivision ordinances.
•election qualifying dates that are August 16-18.
