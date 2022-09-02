Banks County code enforcement officer Paul Ruark was "relieved of his duties" following a closed session meeting of the board of commissioners Thursday afternoon.
The vote to let Ruark go was unanimous after the BOC met in closed session to discuss "personnel."
