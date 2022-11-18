Banks County Elementary School students were greeted by a celebrity this past week as they continued learning about the weather.
Ryan Beesley from Fox 5 News spoke to several classes on the importance of school attendance, dedication to good work habits and how weather impacts the lives of Georgia residents.
Beesley appears on the weekend morning editions of Good Day Atlanta. He also makes a daily appearance on Good Day Atlanta at 10 a.m. and FOX 5 News at noon
He travels to schools around north Georgia teaching students about weather, storm chasing and what it's like to be a broadcast meteorologist.
Teacher Priscilla Gilreath stated the students enjoyed the presentation tremendously.
"He discussed how important it is to be on time to school, get plenty of rest, study hard, and how essential math and science are to most occupations," she said. "He showed our students how the weather forecast is developed using graphics. The students liked when he showed a video of the Fox 5 Storm Chaser vehicle chasing a tornado."
School Food and Nutrition department provided Beesley refreshments, which Beesley commented, "they make the best tea."
Beesley began his presentation in the lunchroom and transitioned to outside, where students experienced the Fox 5 Storm Chaser vehicle in person.
Beesley explained that the Fox 5 Storm Chaser vehicle is designed to chase weather but also provides safety for those driving it. In addition, it contains technology to make gathering weather data more efficient and accurate.
"The number one question I get from students is how fast I am allowed to drive the vehicle, and the answer is I can only go the speed limit because it is not an emergency vehicle," stated Beesley.
Beesley signed autographs, answered questions, and took several pictures with students to end the presentation.
Beesley has visited Banks County Schools in the past and commented that he always enjoys his visit.
