Kody Rylee and Jeff Perry were elected to serve on the Gillsville City Council in the election held last week.
Kody Rylee was the winner in the Council 1 seat with 52 votes. Phil Ferguson had 38 votes.
In the Council 2 race, Jeff Perry won with 67 votes, while Larry Poole had 24 votes.
In the mayor's race, Wade Dale was the only candidate.
