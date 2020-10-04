Michael Salmon of Winder won the Club Championship at Chimney Oaks Golf Course this past weekend.

Michael shot rounds of 74-73 to win by 2 strokes. Going into Sundays final round he was tied with 2 other golfers at 2 over par.

