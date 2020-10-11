The Banks County EMA-E-911 is collecting blankets and ornaments for senior citizens in nursing homes and assisted care homes and to seniors that attend the county senior citizen's center.
The goal is 500 blankets this year. The department is seeking donations of small throw blankets, small to medium plastic or wood ornaments and holiday ribbon (1/2 inch or less).
The deadline for donations is Dec. 11.
All donations can be dropped off at the box in the board of commissioner's office in the Annex Building in Homer or by calling 706-677-1234 or emailing hreeves@co.banks.ga.us for pick-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.