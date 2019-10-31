During the Fall 2019 Georgia Coroner’s Association meeting, Banks County Coroner Mark Savage was voted to serve the association as the 1st Vice President for the 2019-2020 year by his peers.
In addition to his role of 1st Vice President, Savage was awarded the Leroy Sims Distinguished Service Award for his service. This award is given to a Coroner or Deputy Coroner for their dedication and their service to their county in which they serve. There are over 400 Coroners and Deputy Coroners in the State of Georgia.
"This is a huge honor to be chosen for this award and I am truly blessed and honored to serve my community and to serve in the Coroners Association." says Savage.
“As President of the Georgia Coroner’s Association, I was tasked this Spring with choosing the “Leroy Sims Distinguished Award” recipient. I chose Coroner Mark Savage, Coroner of Banks County for his outstanding work, loyalty and dedication to the Georgia Coroner’s Association and the caring attitude that he shows towards people in general. I have known Coroner Savage for several years and he is always wanting to better his community, the Association, and I am sure, without a doubt that the cases that he handles during the worst time in someone’s life, can only be handled with professionalism, dignity and care for the families….
I worked for Leroy Sims for several Years. He was an outstanding leader and my mentor. I know Leroy Sims would be very proud of Coroner Mark Savage for the professionalism that he shows.” stated President of the Georgia Coroner’s Association, Coroner Mark Bowen, Richmond County.
For more information on the Georgia Coroner’s Association, visit their webpage at www.georgiacoronersassoc.org and for the Banks County’s Coroner’s Office visit www.co.banks.ga.us/dept-coroners.html.
