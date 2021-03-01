At the recent Georgia Board of Public Safety meeting, Banks County Coroner Mark Savage was appointed to serve on the Georgia Coroner Training Council by the State’s Board of Public Safety.
This council is made up of five current Coroners, a representative of the Georgia Police Academy and a physician trained in forensic pathology.
“It is a great privilege for me to be chosen to represent the Georgia Coroners on the Training Council,” Savage said. "In the days following the appointment, hearing from representatives from the Governor’s Office, Attorney General’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and fellow coroners from around the state makes this appointment even more humbling. I am truly honored and look forward to serving in this role, and representing Banks County and the State of Georgia."
The Georgia Coroners Training Council has the authority to decertify coroners who do not meet training requirements and can also recommend removal of any coroner who does not fulfill their duties or violates laws. The council also sets the training curriculum for the coroners. Savage will serve on the training council until September of 2024.
Savage also currently serves as president of the Georgia Coroners Association.
