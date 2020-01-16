Mark Savage has announced his decision to seek re-election for the office of the Banks County Coroner. Mark has lived in Maysville his entire life and in Banks County for the last 31 years.
Mark is the son of the late Talmadge and Ollie Harris Savage of Maysville. He is the brother of Ricky Savage of Maysville, Carol Williams of Maysville, and Wanda Wood of Nicholson. He resides in Maysville with his wife of 31 years, Kim Savage, who is retired from the University of North Georgia. They attend Homer Baptist Church. The couple has two children, both married, Chase (Kelly) Herring of Jefferson, and Calli (Donnie) Shirley, of Maysville and have five grandchildren.
Mark graduated from Jackson County Comprehensive High School in 1983. He also graduated from Athens Technical College in 1986. Mark retired from Hall County Fire Services in December 2014 after over 26 years of service as a Firefighter/EMT Intermediate. He also spent 23 years of part-time employment with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently employed as an EMT with the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in the Medical Transport department where he has been employed for 10 years. He has also served the community as a volunteer firefighter with Maysville and Banks County fire departments for almost 30 years.
Serving as Coroner since 2017, he has held several leadership positions in the Georgia Coroner’s Association and was chosen for the 2019 Leroy Sims Distinguished Service Award, this award is given to a Coroner or Deputy Coroner for their dedication and their service to their county in which they serve. He currently serves on the Audit Committee of the Coroner’s Association and as 1st Vice President of the Coroner’s Association.
“It has been an honor to be given the opportunity to serve as your Coroner and to be able to serve you since being elected. I have enjoyed the opportunities that have been given to me to represent Banks County on the State level as well as the local level. Most of all, I have and will continue to treat each family with the respect and dignity they deserve as they go through the difficult loss of a loved one. Thank you for the opportunity to serve and to represent Banks County. I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue serving you for years to come.”
