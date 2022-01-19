Dear Editor: I spent this January 6 glued to the radio listening to the ugly accounts of eye-witnesses and hearing recordings of those disgraceful efforts to kill our democracy. I know all will not agree on what was going on, but no one could say it was a tourist tour! It was brutal, clearly unlawful, and scary to think people who claim to believe in law and order could condone these acts of violence on the capitol police. I believe anyone who was in Congress on that day was also extremely frightened and but for the bravery of the defenders, could have been injured or lost their lives.
Just because one person says there was fraud in that election in 2020 does not make it so, no matter how many times it is repeated. The courts, the Secretary of State, and many of the same party have said it was a fair election. My question is why do so many of our citizens claim otherwise?
It boggles my mind!
Sincerely,
Mary Ellen Myers
Alto
