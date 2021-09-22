Dear Editor, We recently acknowledged the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks by terrorists on 9/11. Almost 3,000 brave and innocent Americans were killed. As of September 14, 2021, almost 664,000 Americans have been killed by COVID. That means that less than 1/2 of one percent represents the number of people killed on 9/11 compared to America’s COVID deaths.
Banks County has less than 26 percent fully vaccinated citizens. Georgia is at 54 percent. Now one in every 440 Georgians has died from COVID-19. Over 22,000 have been killed in our state.
What would our response be as Americans, if some foreign enemy caused death to 664,000 of our citizens? Would half of us be arguing about whether to respond to such an attack? Wouldn’t we all be driven by a sense of patriotism and loyalty to defeat that enemy?
What will it take for us as Americans to come to the understanding that unless we do something, this virus will continue to kill thousands more Americans? When will it ever end? Denial, mistrust of science and failure to get safe vaccines will lead us to the path of destruction.
Lastly, given the situation at our hospitals, I hope none of us have family members or friends who need elective or emergency surgery but cannot have it because almost all of the ICU beds are full of unvaccinated citizens. We owe it to our children to give them a future free from this deadly virus and new viruses/diseases yet to come.
Cliff Jolliff
Maysville
