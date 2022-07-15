Dear Editor,
In spring 2020, the county started extending the water line on Moccasin Gap Road to complete the loop to Yonah-Homer Road. Within the first mile of the project our private road was cut with the ditch. There are eight residences on this road. I was told by the contractors representative that they would re-asphalt all roads and drives cut at one time when ditching was complete.
I approached the commissioners in late Fall of 2020 and early Spring of 2021 about the repairs and road sign that was missing. I was assured that it would be repaired. In the Fall of 2021, with holiday season approaching, I asked again about repairs and the road sign, again was told soon. We finally made our own road sign.
We are now approaching three years with no repairs. If all contractors are paid without being 100 percent complete, are we getting our monies worth or is the fox guarding the hen house?
Sincerely,
R.E. Thompson
Lula
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.