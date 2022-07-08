Dear Editor,
I worked as a clinical social worker for over 30 years. I know first hand the struggles women have with the decision of continuing or terminating a pregnancy and the importance that it be her decision. I have experienced first hand the lack of help we offer families and children.
We all know someone who has had an abortion. Think about that. We may not know who she is because of the stigma and shame associated with it. No one chooses an abortion as a convenient form of birth control. It is a very difficult decision but one that only the pregnant woman should make. It must remain an option for all women who are pregnant as a result of rape or incest.
There must be exceptions for health issues of the mother (some can be life or death), or severe birth defects. What about the college student who, on her own for the first time, drinks too much and regretfully has unprotected sex with a man not using his own birth control. Or the mother of four whose birth control method fails (yes, even the pill can fail). Each situation is different, and each is very real.
Each woman choosing an abortion is a human being making a very difficult decision. The ban on abortion affects everyone in all walks of life. It affects a woman’s fundamental right to make her own decisions about her future and ultimately strips her of equality in America.
The rights of the “unborn child” take precedence over all the children living in poverty today. Our state and federal governments are already failing children every day. Funding for children and their families sits at the bottom of the money pile. No money for universal child care and guaranteed maternity leave. No adoptions for the many children who need a family because they have languished in foster care for years and nobody wants them.
We live in a dangerous time in America. We cannot legislate “morality” and we cannot legislate a woman’s control over her own destination. To do that begins the erosion of our democracy.
Sincerely,
Elaine Gerke
Maysville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.