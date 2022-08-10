Banks County Schools welcomed over 2,900 students this past week. The system began the kick-off to the new school year with an Open House at each school and held pep rallies and parades to celebrate the new year.
"We had a great start to our new year and are excited to have everyone back on campus," said superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins.
During the summer, central office and school level administrators worked with the Banks County Sheriff's Office to review and increase security measures at each school. In addition, custodial staff and the maintenance department worked to prepare the system for the 2022-2023 school year.
The system has implemented new safety protocols and will also offer free breakfast for all students. School Food and Nutrition Director Nicole Blalock was present at all open houses to explain the free breakfast option this school year.
"We are thrilled that we will be able to offer breakfast for our students this year," she said. "Breakfast is an important meal for our students and helps set the tone for the school day," she stated.
In addition, Jaemor Farms donated peaches for the events.
BCHS held open house on August 2 and saw a record number of parents and students attend. Principal Mike Brown stated it was exciting to see the community turnout.
"We always welcome parents in our building during these events," he said.
The school ended its first day with a pep rally.
"It was such great energy from our staff and students, and I am confident it is going to be a great year," he added.
The high school will implement a new block schedule this year and offer an express breakfast.
BCMS held its open house on August 1st and also saw an abundance of parents in their building. New principal, Lisa Saxon, is eager to start the year, and seeing the community's tremendous support even furthered her excitement.
"Open house was a huge success, and I was so happy to see the parents and students in our building," she said. "Our custodians and staff have worked hard to make the evening special for our students. The night was a precursor to what is ahead of us this year, and we are going to make it a great 2022-2023 school year."
The school began its first day with a pep rally for students.
BCES held open house on the same night as the middle school. Under the veteran leadership of Dr. Dana Simmons, the night went smooth and was also full of excitement.
"We welcome eight new teachers this year and are focused on doing the best we can this year, and we are excited to provide a place where children can learn, grow individually, and meet goals," she said.
The school ended the week with a parade. Each grade level had a theme to celebrate the end of the first week of school.
BCPS held open house on July 29 with staggered times for parents and students to meet their new teachers. BCPS has seen significant growth in student numbers. Principal Mike Boyle took over leadership this year and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the school.
"We are so thankful for the great families that joined us. We had a great first week and will continue to build that all year," he said.
"Banks County is committed to developing positive attitudes, enhancing student learning and improving student achievement," Dr. Hopkins stated.
