Banks County Schools welcomed over 2,900 students this past week. The system began the kick-off to the new school year with an Open House at each school and held pep rallies and parades to celebrate the new year.

"We had a great start to our new year and are excited to have everyone back on campus," said superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins.

Locations

