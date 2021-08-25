The Banks County School System has released the following statement in regards to COVID-19 guidelines:
Banks County Schools considers the health and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff to be of the utmost importance. Please be advised that based on our current COVID data, the following guidelines are in place. We will continue to assess our COVID data and adjust guidelines as necessary.
Facilities will be cleaned to minimize germs.
Masks are not required. Masks are encouraged for all students and staff.
COVID-19 vaccinations are not required for employees or students. Please contact the Banks County Health Department for more information concerning vaccination.
Those who become sick and have a fever of 100.4 or higher at school or work will be sent home. If symptoms improve, the student may return when he/she is fever free for 24 hours.
Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will continue to follow Department of Public Health guidelines, which require those who are positive to stay home for 10 days since symptoms first appeared and be fever-free, without use of fever-reducing medications, for 24 hours before returning to school.
If the school is notified of a positive case, a notice will be sent to the parents of those who were possibly exposed. Please monitor your child for any symptoms and keep him/her home from school and contact your health provider should you notice any of the following:
•Fever or chills
•Headache
•Sore throat
•Cough
•New loss of taste or smell
•Fatigue
•Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
•Congestion or runny nose
•Muscle or body aches
•Nausea or vomiting
