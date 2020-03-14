The Banks County School System has given contacts in case of emergencies or needs that may arise over the unexpected absence due to the schools being closed for two weeks.
These contacts are:
•Banks County Health Department, 706-677-2296.
•In the event of a mental health crisis, contact Amber Blevins, Banks County Schools Crisis Intervention Counselor, 678-858-4361, email amber.blevins@banks.k12.ga.us.
•24 hours mental health crisis, Georgia Crisis Access Line, 1-800-715-4225.
•Holly Koochel, Banks County School Social Worker, 678-677-6764, email hkoochel@banks.k12.ga.us.
•Local DFACS contact: Ashley McCoy, 678-296-3259; DFACS after hours contact, 855-422-4453.
•Banks County Family Connections, 706-716-0620.
