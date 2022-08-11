The Banks County School System is accepting nominations for parent representatives for the governance teams.

Each school will accept nominations for a parent representative to serve on the school-based governance team for a two-week period beginning August 10, 2022. Nominees must be willing to serve a minimum two-year term and must have a child enrolled in the respective school during the initial school year (2022-2023).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.