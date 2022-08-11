The Banks County School System is accepting nominations for parent representatives for the governance teams.
Each school will accept nominations for a parent representative to serve on the school-based governance team for a two-week period beginning August 10, 2022. Nominees must be willing to serve a minimum two-year term and must have a child enrolled in the respective school during the initial school year (2022-2023).
Nominees must complete an application and background check prior to becoming a candidate for election.
To submit a nomination, email the nominee name to the principal of the respective school by August 25, 2022.
For additional information regarding the governance team, visit our website at www.banks.k12.ga.us. The date and election process details will be announced in the coming weeks.
The contact information is as follows:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.