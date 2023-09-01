Banks County High School is offering an after-school program to help students stay on track and graduate.
The program is offered from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in Room 313 (Goodwin’s).
Snacks are provided.
Transportation is provided at the following drop-off points at Maysville Gazebo at the railroad tracks, 5:15 p.m.; Howard Johnson’s, 5:30 p.m.; Dollar General Store, 5:45 p.m.; and Alto Congregational Holiness Church, 6 p.m.
Registration forms are in the front office, ninth grade office or Mr. Goodwin’s room (313).
All forms must be returned to the front office or room 313 before attending the after school program.
Call 706-983-1128 or email dgoodwin@banks.k12.ga.us for more information.
