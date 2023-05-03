TERRY ALLEN

TERRY ALLLEN

 Photo by XenaMarie Photography

Banks County High School graduate and former NFL player Terry Allen has returned to the school he graduated from to serve as a staff member and coach.

Allen graduated in 1986 from Banks County High School and quickly entering into football fame with his dominating presence at Clemson. Allen continued that same dynamic in the NFL, then returned to the Banks County community in the business world and now begins his career as part of the BCHS staff as a Graduation Coach.

