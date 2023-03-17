Banks County Head Start/Pre-K will take pre-applications for the 2023-2024 school year beginning March 1 online at NDO.org.
You can also call the center now at 706-677-2963 to pre-apply.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 8:39 am
The center is located at 335 Evans Street, Homer. The director is Jan Bertrang.
The program is no cost to the participants. Transportation is provided. Breakfast and lunch are served.
Head Start is for children whose family meets federal income eligibility guidelines, is experiencing homelessness or receives public assistance (TANF, SSI, SNAP). Children must be age 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2023. Requirements include proof of child's age and proof of residency (utility bill, etc.).
Georgia Pre-K is open to any Georgia resident and is based on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be age 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2023. Requirements include proof of child's age and proof of residency (utility bill, etc.).
