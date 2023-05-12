May band and chorus events for Banks County schools include the following:
•Thursday, May 4, Jazz Band Concert, BCHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.
•Monday, May 8, BCHS Band and Chorus Performance at BCMS, 1:15 p.m.
•Tuesday, May 9, BCMS Band and Chorus Concert, Leopard Stadium field, 6 p.m.
•Wednesday, May 10, Band and Chorus Performance for 5th Graders, BCHS Auditorium 1:30 p.m.
•Tuesday, May 16, BCHS Band and Chorus Spring Concert, BCHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.
