The Georgia Capitol building turned shades of green as it welcomed more than 600 students and adult leaders for Georgia 4-H Day, including those from Banks County, at the Capitol. Outstanding 4-H’ers from counties across the state gathered to engage with their legislators, observe leadership in action and learn about the civic process.

Civic engagement is one of three focus areas that Georgia 4-H emphasizes to youth through in-school programming, after-school activities, project work and camps. A special partnership with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and the Georgia 4-H Foundation makes it possible for hundreds of Georgia 4-H’ers to “learn by doing” with a visit to the State Capitol in Atlanta to experience the civic process in real time.

