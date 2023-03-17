Banks County High School senior Matthew Anderson won a $1,000 scholarship in the State EMC/FFA Agricultural Education Career Development Event (CDE), a wiring competition that tests students in skills using the National Electric Code. Jackson EMC is a sponsor of the competition.
Anderson competed against 11 students in the statewide competition with a timed practical wiring exercise, a problem-solving written exam, and an oral presentation describing the necessary steps to complete an electrical wiring task. The state wiring contest is the only CDE that requires three skills that are directly applied to a career. Other FFA events have only one skill requirement.
Anderson previously won the regional wiring event to advance to the state competition. He plans a career in agricultural engineering.
FFA and Georgia’s electric membership corporations (EMCs), including Jackson EMC, provide an educational opportunity to teach high school students the safe, efficient use of electricity. The FFA is a national organization of approximately 500,000 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. An integral part of the agricultural education program in public schools, FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
