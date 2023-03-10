The Banks County High School Symphonic Band performed at the annual District 9 Large Group Performance Evaluation on Wednesday, March 1, at East Jackson High School. The program received Straight 1's from all three Performance Judges and the Sight Reading judge.
At Large Group Performance Band Performances, bands are scored for their performance in the following categories: Tone, Intonation, Technique, Balance, and Musicality for each song they perform. Each band performs three songs.
Bands must also perform an on-the-spot song and only have six minutes to study it.
"They move to another room and study it, and then they have to perform it in front of judges," said Band Director John Congdon. "Those categories are how the judges score the band. With 50 A's being the highest total, our band scored straight A's. This was the third time BCHS Band had achieved this high in the last eleven years, the second year in a row, and have scored straight superiors during those eleven consecutive years, "
He added, "We had several judges make some great comments about our performance. Our band played incredibly well."
Judges complimented the BCHS band with remarks such as "beautiful tempo," "Controlled sound," "good attention to details," "amazing display of technique," "great pitch center," and "the best performance of the day."
Banks County High School has been under the direction of Mr. John Congdon for numerous years and has received several stellar marks for its performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.