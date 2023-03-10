BCHS SYMPHONIC BAND

The Banks County High School Symphonic Band performed at the annual District 9 Large Group Performance Evaluation on Wednesday, March 1, at East Jackson High School. The program received Straight 1's from all three Performance Judges and the Sight Reading judge.

At Large Group Performance Band Performances, bands are scored for their performance in the following categories: Tone, Intonation, Technique, Balance, and Musicality for each song they perform. Each band performs three songs.

