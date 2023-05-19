Banks County Middle School has ceated an ESOL Parent Class.
Cinco De Mayo is celebrated on May 5th nationwide, and Banks County Middle School ESOL Parents showcased their English and culinary skills to help celebrate the event. After months of practicing their English each Tuesday night throughout the school year, Banks County Middle School parents presented a special evening by reading the history of Cinco De Mayo and displaying their favorite dishes.
"It was a great night for our parents. A definite need was determined after meeting with several parents and students at the beginning of the school year. Our ESOL parents wanted to become more involved in our school, but the language barrier played a significant role in accomplishing this," stated BCMS principal Lisa Saxon.
Saxon created a weekly parent night which met every Tuesday night. Interpreter Rosa Gaines was on site to help parents learn English vocabulary and also help with communicating upcoming school events, grades, and student information.
"We first began with reviewing US school expectations and teaching parents about the school system. As the year progressed, we worked on the English language, vocabulary, academic vocabulary, and reading in English. We usually have about 12-14 parents a week."
In attendance at the event included Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins, Assistant Superintendent Joy Edwards, Director of Student Services Nancy Bentley, Language Instruction for English Learners and Immigrants Danny Hicks, administrators from Banks County Middle School, and School Board Member Atha Dalton.
"It was a special evening for our parents. The group showed enthusiasm and love for our school system. The dinner served was delicious, and you could tell that every dish was made with genuine pride and appreciation, " said Dalton.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins spoke to the group. "It is so impressive what you all have done this year. Learning the English language is tough. We are all so proud of you, and we are blessed you are a part of Banks County Schools."
"I have loved watching this group grow and have enjoyed seeing the relationships cultivated between the parents, Mrs. Gaines, and our school," added Saxon.
Saxon plans to continue offering the course next school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.