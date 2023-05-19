Banks County Middle School has ceated an ESOL Parent Class.

Cinco De Mayo is celebrated on May 5th nationwide, and Banks County Middle School ESOL Parents showcased their English and culinary skills to help celebrate the event. After months of practicing their English each Tuesday night throughout the school year, Banks County Middle School parents presented a special evening by reading the history of Cinco De Mayo and displaying their favorite dishes.

