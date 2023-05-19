Banks County Elementary students are celebrating the month of May with STEAM activities.
STEAM Education is an approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue, and critical thinking.
