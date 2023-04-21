The Banks County Elementary School second grade will perform their cowboy-themed music show, "Partners: Songs from the Old West," on April 25 (POD A) and April 27 (POD B).
Students should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and report to their normal classrooms. Family and friends should gather in the gym for the performance, which begins at 6 p.m.
