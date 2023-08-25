Banks County Elementary School has started the school year focused on student achievement.
One of the many goals this year for the school is to focus on increasing student achievement and. under the leadership of Principal Dr. Leigh Ann Perry, Banks County Elementary School has created a plan to achieve it.
“Our teachers are excited and energetic,” Perry stated. “Our outstanding staff has embraced what we need to do to achieve high standards for our students and staff. It is going to be a great year.”
Third-grade teachers Sherry Angel, Jennifer Morris, Ansley Crabbe, Ana Beth Clark, Erika Boyle and Kinsley Smith began their school year by developing solar cookers correlating with the Georgia Standards of Excellence (GSE) in Physical Science.
Students created solar cookers in the classroom and tested their creations by attempting to cook hotdogs and s’mores.
Third-grade students Malachi McCoy, Cana Milford, and Cora Whitlock were excited about setting up their solar cookers to demonstrate how heat energy is transferred and measured.
“We have been learning about heat and convection,” said Cora Whitlock. “It has been fun.” “Our solar cookers will cook the hotdogs and s’mores so we can eat them.”
McCoy added, “I think that the cooker will insulate the hotdog and use the radiation from the sun to cook the hotdog.”
Third grader Brittany Ewing added, “Solar heat also helps our plants so that they can grow, and I am hoping that my s’more gets cooked. I think there is a chance that it might, though. It just depends on how much sun it can get.”
Next door to Angel, students in Kelsey O’Bannon’s and Alana Stroud’s classes used their comprehension skills to draw meaning from the text to identify character traits from the book, “The Smart Cookie.” As students discussed the story’s events, they decorated their cookies to show specific character traits.
The school is also offering several student clubs this year, including Art Club (Fifth graders only. Meetings are weekly after school); Gardening Club (Meetings are monthly after school); Cooking Club (Meetings are monthly after school); Music Makers (Fourth and fifth graders only. Meetings are weekly after school); and the Sunshine Squad, which is currently taking applications. This club encourages students to act as buddies in the classroom and help at Special Olympics in the spring.
Students who are interested in participating can contact their teacher at Banks County Elementary School.
The school will also host the Annual Title 1 Parent and Engagement Meeting on September 7.
Parents can visit their child’s classroom and learn how each school’s Title I program supports students’ academic achievement. Federal Programs Director Amanda Dale and Stacey Morgan, Parent, and Family Engagement Coordinator, will discuss ways parents and families can assist their children in helping them improve academically.
