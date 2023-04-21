Banks County Elementary School March Students of the Month have been announced.
Third graders named are: Braxton Baker, Jackson Tucker, Lincoln Kellum, Kinley Roberts, Lettie Coffey, Jayda Mote, Jazz Brock, Kinsley Thomason, Ayden Nguyen, Hayden Jordan and Lane Pirkle.
Fourth graders named are: Jason Wood, Axe Krutrok, Maci Standridge, Jocelyn Tovar, Ava Dover, Anya-Leigh Payne, Keniel Parker, Jase Roberts and David Farmer.
Fifth graders named are: Jacob Williams, Lathan Mack, Wade Dalton, Gabriella Strickland, Owen Benfiel, Dessie Hughes, Sophie Edwards, Logan Reece and Annabelle Humphries.
