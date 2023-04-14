Banks County High School will hold cheer tryouts from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 17-21 in the gym.
All current eighth through 11th graders are invited to try-out. No previous experience is necessary.
April 14, 2023
For additional information, see Coach Ventrice or Coach Ausburn.
