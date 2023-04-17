Banks County High School held its prom at Hidden Acres Wedding and Event Barn in Gillsville on Saturday, April 15, with 290 students in attendance.
Banks County High School’s prom king was Caine Griffin, and queen was Destanee Greenway.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Banks County High School held its prom at Hidden Acres Wedding and Event Barn in Gillsville on Saturday, April 15, with 290 students in attendance.
Banks County High School’s prom king was Caine Griffin, and queen was Destanee Greenway.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.