On April 27 and 28, Banks County High School will recognize all seniors who have committed to one of the following after graduation: a career in the workforce or business, the military, or attending a four-year or technical college.
Students will be recognized at the Banks County Board of Education on April 27th or 28th from 12:00-2:15. Students will be assigned a designated date and time. All parents and guardians are invited to attend the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.