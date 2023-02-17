AT BCHS

Banks County High School students, Steven Jones, Ryan Nelson, Shane Campbell and Will Hopper, are shown.

Banks County High School students received certification in OSHA 10, Lean Sigma White Belt, CPR, and AED training. The students participate in the year-long Georgia High School High Tech initiative program.

The Georgia High School High Tech Program is a comprehensive community-based program providing youth with academic and career-development experiences that enable them to meet the workforce demands of the 21st century successfully.

