Banks County High School students received certification in OSHA 10, Lean Sigma White Belt, CPR, and AED training. The students participate in the year-long Georgia High School High Tech initiative program.
The Georgia High School High Tech Program is a comprehensive community-based program providing youth with academic and career-development experiences that enable them to meet the workforce demands of the 21st century successfully.
The program consists of state government agencies, school systems, non-profit organizations, community organizations, and the private sector working together to provide workforce training and services.
Teacher Wendy Collins serves as the program sponsor.
"This is an excellent program for our students to earn valuable experience and opportunities that prepare them to enter the workforce,” she said. “By providing these opportunities, students learn to advocate for themselves after graduation and in high school, explore career options, and provide opportunity awareness while still in high school.”
Banks County High School is one of 50 high schools in Georgia that offer this program.
