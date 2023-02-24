Seventh grade Banks County Middle School student Jonah Williams has been busy creating an online game through coding. He has learned how to code in his spare time and shared his knowledge with his class.
“I started working on this a while back in the program SCRATCH," he said. "I have created four sections for the game Platformer Template. The music for the program was made through a different platform. I like coding because I can see my progress, it is challenging, and it gives me something to do in my spare time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.