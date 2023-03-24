One of the Banks County Primary School Ripple Effect Water Movie Contest entries was chosen to be screened at the "New York Water Week" event. "The Day the Aliens took the Water" from Mrs. Brook's class will be shown at the event.
Columbia University hosted the film festival showcasing documentary films worldwide. World leaders gathered in New York City to discuss the worldwide need for clean water at the "New York Water Week" festival. Documentaries about water from countries such as Africa, Europe, Asia, and the United States and Banks County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.