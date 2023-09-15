Banks County Primary School had a record-breaking turnout for the annual Title 1 Parent and Engagement Meeting held last week.
Principal Dr. Mike Boyle said, “We are thrilled at the turnout for our parent meeting.”
He added, “We want to thank all of the parents and students who joined us! We have amazing students, parents and teachers right here at BCPS.”
Parents attended a short meeting regarding Title 1 and then visited with their child’s grade level teachers.
“Thank you to all of our parents, students and teachers for attending this evening,” Dr. Boyle said.
