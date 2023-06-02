Banks County Elementary School hosted its annual Career Day with over 50 presenters. "Counselor Ann Jordan's dedication and hard work were evident in the smiles and excitement of students participating in events," school leaders state.

Students rotated through presentations, which were held both inside and outside. Banks County Primary School also visited exhibitions held outdoors.

