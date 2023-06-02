Banks County Elementary School hosted its annual Career Day with over 50 presenters. "Counselor Ann Jordan's dedication and hard work were evident in the smiles and excitement of students participating in events," school leaders state.
Students rotated through presentations, which were held both inside and outside. Banks County Primary School also visited exhibitions held outdoors.
Presenters for the day included: Jarrad Ryals- Ryals Construction, Jackson Will- ER Snell Engineering, Arts, A/V Technology and Communications, Gary Wilson- Wayne Wilson Pottery, Allison McClure- Real Estate, Angie Bowen- Public Relations Banks County Schools, Jessi Rothell- Habersham Federal Credit Union, Zach Lathan- Northeast Georgia Bank, Renee Aikens- Ethicon Nuclear Medicine, Classic City Orthodontic, Howell Orthodontics, Brandon Reynolds- Athletic Trainer, Kim Kaminski- Pharmacist, Tim's Pharmacy, Jason Martin- Benchmark Therapy, Hannah Saylors- Nursing and Banks County Public Health, Monique Rucker- Phlebotomy, Shana Shoden- Medlink, Jennifer Markert- Professional Chef, Davis White- Photography, Power Evans- S and K Battery, Patrick Aikens- Software Development, Genie Brown- Microbiologist, CTAE teachers and students from the pathways of BCHS Business, Health Sciences, and Work-based Learning Ambassadors.
Julissa Castaneda De La Cruz won the Career Fair School Spirit Coloring Contest sponsored by Banks County Schools.
