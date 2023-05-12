Chyenne Wilbanks, Banks County High School, has been recognized by the Positive Athlete organization as a Regional Award Winner for the Northeast Georgia Region, where Student-Athletes representing 26 different boys’ and girls’ high school sports, two coaches, and Fannin County High School have been selected as the “Most Positive” in their
Over 6,000 nominations came from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers, and parents were submitted for the Positive Athlete program state-wide, representing over 420 public and private high schools.
School, University of Georgia and Pittsburgh Steelers star, Hines Ward, and local businessman Scott Pederson created Positive Athlete as a movement for more positivity in youth sports. In addition to excellence on the field, each nominated Positive Athlete was required to show characteristics such as an optimistic attitude, teammate encouragement, servant leadership, heart for others, ability to admit imperfections, giving 100 percent all the time, and realizing the team as more important than the individual.
All of the award winners will be recognized on campus at their local high schools, and now have a chance to win a state-wide award in their sport category, which will be announced in early May. The 2023 Georgia Positive Athlete Awards will be held in early June at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and will be a night in which all scholarship
winners and state-wide award winners are recognized.
Positive Athlete, INC. is an organization based in Georgia that seeks to promote the benefits of positivity to young athletes around the country through awards, scholarships and special opportunities. Positive Athlete Georgia has awarded regional winners of Positive Athlete awards around the State of GA for the past 9 years, in which over $300,000 in scholarships have been awarded. Positive Athlete also has an awards program in Western Pennsylvania.
