This month, Banks County High School is celebrating CTAE month.
During February, schools across Georgia celebrate career, technical, and agricultural education (CTAE). CTAE Month is a public awareness campaign designed to recognize the value, achievements, and accomplishments of CTAE programs across the country.
CTAE directly prepares students for high-wage, high-demand professions by educating them about and for careers. The programs cover various fields, including health care, audio and visual technology, marketing, finance, and many more.
Senior Alexus Humphries is a student who has benefitted from the CTAE program. She will graduate this year and continue her passion for healthcare when she attends college in the fall. Humphries also plans on playing collegiate softball.
Humphries credits her passion for the nursing field to the experiences she has had at Banks County High School.
“Healthcare science courses have taught me numerous skills I can carry with me when I leave,” she said. “For example, learning how to position patients, give injections, and understand muscle atrophy are skills I can apply in nursing. Banks County High School has provided me with much support from my teachers, counselors, coaches, and the CTAE program. Mrs. Jones has taught me so much in the program.”
She has also served an essential role in the HOSA (Future Healthcare Professional) program, where she attended the Fall Leadership Conference and placed in the top 20 in the state.
“Our competition was to inform others about the dangers of vaping. It is important for students to understand the dangers, and coming from their peers, sometimes that makes more of us a difference”, she stated,” she said.
Humphries stated that she encourages future high school students to utilize the scheduled 8th-grade visits and the Parent Nights to get an idea of what classes, programs, and clubs are offered at the high school.
“All CTAE teachers are willing to answer any questions students or parents might have,” Humphries added.
“Alexus is a very dedicated student, and I am confident she will succeed in everything she does, especially in the healthcare field,” said Healthcare Science teacher Nikki Jones.
Banks County High School hosted a Parent Preview Night on February 13. Eighth-grade students also toured the high school at the beginning of the month to learn about the programs offered at Banks County High School.
