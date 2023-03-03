Banks County High School student David McDonald is the CTAE Student Spotlight for the week.
Banks County High School offers numerous CTAE pathways for students, including the JROTC program, which offers the opportunity for high school students to enroll in a leadership/citizenship program coordinated under the umbrella of the Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education Division of the Georgia Department of Education.
McDonald. a sophomore, participates in the program as a Cadet and has excelled under the program's guidelines, leaders state.
"It is a program that not only teaches life lessons, but we have also learned about many things," McDonald said. "For example, we just recently learned about navigation maps and plotting coordinates. We went outside and spent several days learning how to navigate the land. We also learned how to apply first aid in the field."
McDonald also said the program has helped him resolve conflict, critical thinking, and even anger management.
"I learned that when you are upset or frustrated, it is important to focus on the things you can control, such as your breathing and how you react," he said.
JROTC Cadets participate in daily physical activities such as obstacles, frisbee golf, capture the flag, and physical exercise.
"The physical part of it is fun," he added. "It makes you feel better, and what we are learning can be applied to real-life situations, like law enforcement. I would encourage upcoming 8th graders to take courses they think they would enjoy, but if they get in a class they didn't sign up for, not to panic because they might like the course. That is what happened to me in JROTC. I ended up liking the course."
McDonald plans to attend college, obtain a four-year degree at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, and enlist in the military after graduation.
For any student interested in the JROTC program, contact Banks County High School for more information.
