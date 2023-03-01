Banks County High School student Ayden Bennett was recently recognized at the Banks County Board of Education meeting for outstanding achievement in his CTAE Automtovie Course.
“I like the way cars work," he said. "The challenge of having to put in a transmission in a car is how I learn. The hands-on experience makes the difference in my learning."
Bennet, along with many Banks County High School students, is currently pursuing an automotive pathway during his high school career.
“ I think these classes help me to learn from my mistakes, especially with vehicles," he said. "You learn now so that when I become employed in a real setting, I will not make those same mistakes”.
Bennett is a sophomore who enjoys working alongside his instructor, Mr. Andrew Ford.
“Ford has given me so many opportunities to work on vehicles," Bennett said. "If we make a mistake, he shows us how to do it correctly. He makes the class meaningful and fun.”
He plans on pursuing a career in diesel mechanics. During his spare time, Bennett works on cars and especially likes to work on trucks.
