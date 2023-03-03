Banks County High School students Kenadie Howe and Carlie Butler are the CTAE Student Spotlights for the week.
The two can often be seen playing for the tennis team on the tennis court. But off the court, they share the same passion for the CTAE pathway: Business.
Junior Carlie Butler likes her CTAE courses because they have provided her with the skills necessary to enter the workforce.
“We have learned about communication skills such as interview techniques, resume writing, website development, and google sites,” said Butler.
Sophomore Kenadie Howe shared her experiences from the program.
“What we are learning in these courses will carry you into you can go into any career after high school," she said. "For example, we are getting our certification in WORD and Excel right now. So those are programs you will use in just about any employment."
CTAE courses are offered in Mrs. Whittney LaHaynes’ class, and both Howe and Butler credit LaHayne for helping develop their business passion.
“She is nice and always tries to find things to make the class interesting," the students shared. "She listens to our ideas. For example, we work on the slideshows for the hallway TVs, and she encourages us to get creative with that."
Howe and Butler both plan to continue their Business pathway at Banks County High School and aim to earn a business degree in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.