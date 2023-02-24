John Thompson is a senior enrolled at Banks County High School and has taken Digital Tech and Web Design courses.
One of his favorite parts of the course is learning to code.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 9:29 am
"I like to code because it allows me to apply my learning to something I have created," he said. "I especially like game coding. I created a game using old-school pixel art with moving parts. Graphic design is the same way. Learning to create a website from all the elements I have learned in class is important to me. It makes me want to learn."
John is a dual enrollment student but has plans to major in cybersecurity when he graduates. He was also the Region Champion in Public Speaking for FBLA.
A former home-schooled student, John gives credit for his success to Banks County High School teachers, the pathways the school offers, and the school's culture.
"We have a good school," he said. "It allows students to learn and explore what they might be interested in. Learning is important, but I think it is almost more important to have a balance. BCHS has so many programs, like Band, FFA, and sports. When students are given the variance in clubs and activities, they can devote time to discovering their passion. BCHS is about making connections, and I think it does a great job with that."
The month of February celebrates career, technical, and agricultural education (CTAE). CTAE Month is a public awareness campaign designed to recognize the value, achievements, and accomplishments of CTAE programs across the country.
