DOUGLAS ARMOUR

DOUGLAS ARMOUR

February is CTAE month in Georgia, and Banks County High School celebrated the month by showcasing students who have excelled in an individual program. CTAE Work-Based Learning Coordinator Mrs. Lara Jackson chose Armour for his outstanding work ethic in the Work-Based Learning Program at Banks County High School.

When school is not in session, Armour can be seen working with the Alto Water Department and Public Service.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.