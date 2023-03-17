Banks County High School Culinary hosted its annual cupcake contest this week and produced some tasty treats.
Entries included Oreo, Campfire, Chocolate Orange, Caramel Pretzel, Chocolate Strawberry, Keylime, and Double Chocolate. Cupcakes were judged on appearance, icing, crumb moisture, and taste/flavor.
